Robert W. Heerter, 84

Feb 25, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 26, 2021

MELROSE — Robert W. Heerter, 84 years of age, an ironworker with Local 7 in Boston, died on February 18, 2021.

Robert lived in Melrose, and formerly in Malden. He passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind many dear friends and family, including his beloved wife Louise (Ferrari), and his children Mark Foley and his wife Louise of Melrose, Colleen Foley of Wakefield, Jack Foley and his wife Michelle of Malden, and Yvonne Hagarty of Medford. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Bradley, Allison, Sean, Julia, Ryan, and Meghan Foley. He was the brother of Mary Ellen Tremblay of Amesbury, and the late Thomas, Richard and Peter Heerter.

Bob was born in Boston on June 14th, 1936 to Richard and Rhoda (Nelson). Raised in Stoneham, Bob attended Saint Patrick School and Stoneham High School. He was a longstanding member of the Ironworkers Local 7 of Boston where he contributed to building the Boston skyline as we know it today.

Bob was an avid reader, checking out multiple books at a time from the Melrose Public library. He enjoyed spending time with his longtime friend, Tom Lucey, discussing current events or watching a game. Making a trip to the local casino to press his luck was always a favorite pastime of Bob’s. Most of all, he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. If you wish, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank @ www.my.gbfb.org.

Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home in Melrose.

