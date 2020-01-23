Robert W. Wong, 98

Jan 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 24, 2020

MELROSE — Robert W. “Bob” Wong, 98, longtime Melrose resident, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Boston on November 25, 1921, Bob is one of five children of the late Edward and Helen (nee Low) Wong. In his youth, Bob enjoyed swimming, woodworking, and working on cars. He would attend Quincy School and Abraham Lincoln School, graduate from Brighton High School, and work at the Boston Navy Yard as a marine mechanic before being drafted and enlisting in the United States Army Air Forces. Following his Honorable Discharge, he attended the University of New Hampshire under the GI Bill, receiving his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Bob spent most of his career as an engineer with the U.S. Army Missile Command overseeing the HAWK air defense missile program at Raytheon Corporation. He retired from government service in 1979.

A genial but modest man, Bob cared most about his family. He was exceptionally supportive and proud of his children, and always made sure to put his family first. He took great pride in being self-sufficient and instilled those values in his children.

Outside of his family, Bob enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows and working on repairs around his home.

Bob is the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. “Betty” Wong with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. His first marriage to Beatrice Doo ended with her untimely death from illness. Devoted father of Laura LaPalme and her husband Joseph “Jay” of Wynantskill, N.Y., and Calvin Wong and his wife Vivian Yang of New York City. Dear brother of Theodore Wong and his wife Rose of Melrose, Midge Eng and her late husband Warren of Boston, Philip Wong and his wife Joy of Lexington, and the late Audrey Yee and her late husband Donald of Whippany, N.J. Cherished grandfather of Katherine “Katie” Wong and survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Rob’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, Jan. 23 and for his funeral service celebrated on Friday. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

