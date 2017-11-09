Roberta J. Skelley, 79

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

READING — Roberta J. Skelley, 79, a longtime resident of Reading, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Roberta was born in Melrose on March 27, 1938, and was one of six children of the late Robert H. Skelley and Roberta J. (Morse) Skelley. Raised in Melrose, Roberta graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1956, and from Boston University with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She completed her student teaching in Newton, and worked as an elementary school teacher in Winchester for several years, before finding a teaching home in Lynnfield for many years. She also was a home health care worker for several years.

Roberta was a Melrose resident before moving to Reading, where she lived for over 30 years. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Melrose, where she sang in the choir and was part of Circle 4. She was also a member of Rainbow Girls, and the Melrose Polymnia Choral Society.

In her free time, Roberta enjoyed traveling, volunteering for the town of Reading, and painting. Most of all, she loved her cats. She cared greatly for her two cats, Sheeba, and Bootsie, and was supportive of the animals through the MSPCA in Methuen.

Roberta was the dear sister of Alan F. Skelley and his late wife Virginia of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. She was the sister of Dean S. Skelley and his wife Eleanor of San Antonio, Texas. She was the sister of the late Robert H. Skelley IV and his late wife Johanne; the late Richard M. Skelley and his surviving wife Ellen; and the late Roy Q. Skelley and his surviving wife Geraldine. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor and remembrance of Roberta’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Saturday, Nov. 4, followed by her funeral service. Interment took place in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.