Rola H. Savarino, 97

May 21, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 22, 2020

MELROSE — Rola H. (Spadafora-Bucci) Savarino, 97, a lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur, her two sons John and Richard Savarino, and her three brothers Bill, Guy, and Leo Spadafora.

Rola was born in Melrose on July 19, 1922 and was well-known for her cooking skills and as a generous, caring, and charitable member of the community. She enjoyed crocheting and playing Bingo with her friends. Family get-togethers were very important to her, especially when she could cook for everyone.

Rola is survived by John’s wife Nora of Avon, Conn., Robert Savarino and his wife Nancy of Melrose, and Joseph Savarino and his partner Barbara Kuznicki of Kingston, N.H. She was the cherished grandmother of Chris Savarino and his wife Jaime, Matthew Savarino, Brian Savarino and his wife Carmen, and Jeff Savarino and his fiancèe Olivia DeRienzo. Rola was the great-grandmother of Ben and Abbie. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rose Puglia and Evelyn DelRossi, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate Rola’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melrose Veteran’s Services, Melrose City Hall, 562 Main Street, Melrose, MA 02176, or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, #19, Malden, MA 02148.

For an online tribute or to express your condolences, visit spadaforafuneral.com/obituaries.html