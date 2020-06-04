Rolando Visentini, 72

Jun 4, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 5, 2020

MELROSE — Rolando Visentini, 72, of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Michelina (Pastore) Visentini. Dear brother of Rolanda DiScipio, Medford and Lina Visentini, Genova, Italy. Devoted father to his son, Agostino, daughter Daniela, son-in-law Alex, and adoring grandson Lorenzo. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Italy and came to the United States with many hopes and aspirations. He was a man who loved his family deeply and had a passion as a machinist. He enjoyed hobbies which included fishing, model ship building, gardening and outdoor activities.

Due to the pandemic, Rolando will have a private family viewing at Gately Funeral Home and laid to rest during a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. At a later date, extended family and friends will gather for Rolando’s Memorial Mass and celebration of life at St. Mary’s Church, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rolando’s memory to Rolando Visentini Memorial Fund. For service updates, full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.gatelyfh.com. Gately Funeral Home of Melrose

https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-rolando?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1