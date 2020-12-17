Rolland C. Hong, 92

Dec 17, 2020 by jkeating624

Veteran worked on Apollo space program

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — Rolland Chung Hong, 92, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4.

Rolland was born on Aug. 5, 1928, in Lynn to Chung Wai Hong and Tai Kwai (Ng) Hong.

Rolland attended school in Melrose until he was drafted during his senior year to serve as a medic during the Korean War, causing him to receive his diploma early.

After serving in the Army, he attended Boston University’s Aeronautical Program and graduated from Northeastern University with his degree in mechanical engineering. Rolland was a contributing designer and engineer of the Instrumental Lab for the Apollo program of Raytheon and Draper labs. His greatest professional pride was taking part in sending man to space. He retired in 1992 while working on the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle.

Rolland was married for 60 wonderful years to his cherished wife Jean until her passing in 2015. He continued to reside in Melrose until his death. Rolland and Jean shared a great love of travel to Europe and the Far East.

Rolland will be deeply missed.

He leaves his three daughters, Jennifer Chin of Framingham, Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Daniel Sullivan of Stoneham, and Lillian Hong of Melrose. He leaves four loving grandchildren, Curtis Chin and his wife Ashley, Zoe Chin, Kenzie Chin, and Alexander Sullivan and his wife Amanda.

Services will be private and interment with military honors by the United States Army will be held at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose.