Rosalind C. Burnett, 93

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

SUDBURY — Rosalind C. “Rose” (Risteen) Burnett, 93, a resident of Sudbury and formerly longtime of Everett and North Reading, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Rose was born on October 7, 1926, one of eight children of the late Alfred and Helen (Hurley) Risteen. Born in Everett, Rose graduated from Everett High School and called Everett home for over 80 years. She was married to the love of her life, Edward T. Dunn, in 1952 and had one son, Edward T. Dunn. Rose worked as a legal secretary for 35 years in Everett, Chelsea, and Boston.

Rose had a lifelong appreciation for the beach and loved spending time near the ocean. For many years, she found joy in returning to White Horse Beach in Plymouth where her family spent summer vacations.

An intelligent woman, she was an avid reader, including the Boston Globe every day, and stayed sharp watching her favorite TV show, Jeopardy. She also loved playing cards, listening to the Red Sox on the radio nightly, but most of all, cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After the loss of her husband, Rosalind married James H. Burnett in 1970 and continued residing in Everett. When married to Jim, she spent nearly every day as a small aircraft passenger flying all around New England sometimes just for a lunch date. She loved trips traveling together with Jim across the country, and around the world.

A sociable woman, Rose shared her warmth and outgoing nature freely with friends, family and her neighbors. She enjoyed talking with anyone, and easily made friends with anyone she encountered. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Dunn and James H. Burnett. Devoted mother of Edward T. Dunn and his wife Cynthia of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn B. Dunn of New York, N.Y., and Edward T. Dunn and his wife Christy of Sudbury. Loving great-grandmother of Trey, Kipton, Jack and Charlotte. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend and sister-in-law, Betty Risteen. Predeceased by her seven siblings Earl, Fred, Theo, Alice, Tom, Helen and Alfred.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Rose’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and again on Wednesday before leaving in procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett for her funeral Mass. Interment was at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com