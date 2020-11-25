Rose Puglia

Published November 27, 2020

PLYMOUTH — Rose Marie Puglia, born in 1919 in Melrose, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020.

Rose is survived by her sons Vincent Puglia Jr. of Plymouth and Paul Puglia of Raleigh, NC; her 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and her sister Evelyn Del Rossi, CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 plus years, Vincent Sr.

Rose and Vin met during World War II at a dance in Melrose at the Masonic Hall, and as Rose would say, they fell in love at first sight, and married a year later. While Vin was serving in the Coast Guard, Rose supported the troops by biking from Melrose to work at the GE factory in Lynn.

After the war they lived in Somerville, before buying their first home and returning to Melrose, where they resided for the next 60 years. Over the years, Rose and Vin enjoyed various types of dancing, golf, traveling and making many very close friends.

After Vin Sr. passed, Rose moved to assisted living in Plymouth to be closer to Vin Jr. During these later years Rose continued to be active, developing an interest in art with pictures of birds and some of her favorite golf holes that she remembered playing at Mount Hood Golf Course.

A day of remembrance and a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Pat Roche Hospice Home were Rose spent her final days, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.