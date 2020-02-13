Ross Puopolo, 55

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

SAUGUS — Arthur R. “Ross” Puopolo Jr., 55, of Saugus passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Lahey Clinic Burlington following a lengthy illness.

Ross was born May 13, 1964 in Malden; he is the son of Loretta J. Puopolo of Saugus and the late Arthur R. Puopolo Sr. He was a resident of Saugus for most of his life. Ross graduated from Everett Vocational High School.

Ross was a truck driver for Caruso Brothers in Revere for many years. Ross was a Harley kid who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

In addition to his loving mother, Ross is survived by brothers Philip A. Puopolo of Concord, N.H. and Mark J. Puopolo and his wife Christine of Dracut. Uncle of Mitchell, Nicholas, Jason and Christopher Puopolo.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Sunday, February 9. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home was on Monday morning February 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret’s Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Monday, February 10. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com