Ruth A. Crowell, 81

Published January 24, 2020

MELROSE — Ruth A. “Jackie” (Bennett) Crowell, 81, died at the Life Care Center in Stoneham on January 17, 2020.

She was raised in Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital School of Nursing. Jackie worked as an RN at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in the operating room for several years before having children. After raising her family, Mrs. Crowell worked as a meat cutter at Garniss Market in Melrose for many years.

She and her late husband Kenneth enjoyed spending winters in Boyton Beach, Florida. They enjoyed summers at Lake Shore Park, Glendale, N.H. and for the last 30 years at Belgrade Lakes in Maine. She was also involved with her husband in the Melrose youth sports. She helped form the Melrose Pop Warner Booster Club and helped raise funds for Melrose Youth Football, Melrose Youth Hockey and Melrose Youth Baseball. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Jackie was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Douglass Crowell. Loving mother of Scott Crowell, Gregg Crowell and Glenn Crowell and his wife Marie all of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Julia Spagnuolo, Ashley, Joshua, Jared and the late Justine Crowell. Proud great-grandmother of Aidan and Landon. Caring sister of the late Joan McGilley, Arnold and Donald Bennett. Sister-in-law of Barbara Ann Crowell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, January 23, followed by a funeral service. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melrose Veteran’s Fund, payable to City of Melrose, 562 Main St. Melrose, MA 02176.To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com