Ruth E. Dolaher, 82

Nov 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 20, 2020

MELROSE — Ruth E. (Traniello) Dolaher, 82, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Ruth was born in Malden on Dec. 7, 1937, one of three children of the late Mario and Blanche (Gooby) Traniello.

Raised and educated in Somerville, Ruth was married on Oct. 11, 1959, to Edward F. Dolaher, and they settled in Melrose to raise a large family of seven children. While raising her children, Ruth worked at several local bakeries as a cake decorator for many years. For a period of time, she also worked in the cafeteria at the Coolidge School in Melrose and as a nurse’s aide at the Elmhurst Nursing Home.

Ruth was a happy, family-oriented woman who dedicated herself to providing unconditional love and support to her family and friends. With an open door, she often served as a “second mom” to her children’s friends, and always had enough food for anyone and everyone. For Ruth, it was always “the more the merrier.”

Always on the go, she loved playing bingo and was a frequent volunteer at the Milano Senior Center and Peabody Senior Center. She also enjoyed bus trips to Foxwoods for more bingo. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crafts including crochet, making blankets, and ceramics. She enjoyed watching “Family Feud” and old Westerns, loved shopping at the Christmas Tree Shop, and never went anywhere without a cup of Dunkin’ coffee in hand.

A fun-loving woman, Ruth took great joy in putting smiles on the faces of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As the family grew, she stayed involved in all of their lives, and never hesitated to join the fun. She always had a candy dish stocked and loved gathering everyone together for big holiday parties.

Above all, family was most important to Ruth. She effortlessly shared her love with family and friends, and was always willing to get together for “a cup of tea.” In her unique way, Ruth formed a special bond with each one of her seven children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Dolaher, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Lovejoy and her husband Peter, Edward Dolaher and his wife Ilona, Kathleen Carney and her husband Gerald, Eileen Dolaher, Kevin Dolaher and his wife Tricia, Susan Call and her husband Robert, and Teresa Dolaher-Doyle. Cherished grandmother of Gerald, Edward, Kerrianne, Sean, Ashley, Kyle, Shannon, Jonathan, Connor, Rachel, Alanna, Courtney, Cameron, Tiffani, Robert and Matthew. Loving great-grandmother of Chloe, Edward, Garrett, Sophia, Teeghan, Gerald, Kaylin, Taylor, Dorothy, Jane, Allison, Carson, Bella and Thea. Dear sister of the late Richard and Robert Traniello. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Ruth’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose. Out of respect for public health, her funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Gifts to honor Ruth’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com