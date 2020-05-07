Ruth Janes, 85

MELROSE — Ruth (Hayes) Janes, 85, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Winchester Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Ruth was born on November 13, 1934 in Melrose, daughter of the late Allison and Arlene (Ford) Hayes. She was raised in Melrose where she graduated from Melrose High School, and received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Ida College. Ruth worked in customer relations for many years in several banks in the Boston area.

In her free time, Ruth enjoyed researching her family ancestry, and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially horses, cats, and dogs. She had an interest in photography, enjoyed bowling and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed day trips with her family and friends to New England destinations and always enjoyed a good joke along the way. She was a lifelong member of the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church.

Ruth will be remembered for her loyalty, her friendly and outgoing nature, and her love for her family.

Ruth was the loving mother of the late Beth A. Janes. Dear cousin of Richard Cate of Maine, Stephen Cate of Fla., Norman Cate of Iowa, the late David Cate, and the late Earl Cate.

Services will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Milano Senior Center, 201 W. Foster St., Melrose MA 02176. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com