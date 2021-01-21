Sal Orifice, 93

Published January 22, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Salvatore “Sal” L Orifice, 93, of Wakefield and Citrus Hills Fla., died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after a brief illness at MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Born in Waltham on March 31, 1927, the eighth child of 13, to the late Antonio and Sarah (Allia) Orifice, he is survived by his current wife Ann (Merry) Orifice, his daughter Sally, daughter-in-law Linda Orifice, stepsons Bruce, David and John, stepdaughter Susan, sister Marion Anthony of Gloucester, grandchildren Jenn MacRobbie and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Samantha O’Neill of Dracut, Lyndsey O’Neill of Georgetown, Courtney Stearns and her husband Mike of Reading, and three great-grandchildren, Morgan and Liam Mac Robbie and Liam Stearns, along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Sal was a resident and business owner in Wakefield for over 60 years as the proprietor of Wakefield Bowladrome, located at 92 Water Str., working closely with his daughter Sally and nephews Thomas “Tom” Giordano and Francis “Frankie” McIsaac.

Sal attended Waltham High and was a Navy veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific.

Active in the local business community, he was a self-taught machinist. Sal was also a recent grand marshal of the Wakefield Town Parade. Sal was an avid patriarch of the extended Orifice family. He oversaw the biannual wine-making party with family and friends, and hosted the annual Orifice family Christmas party that, until the COVID epidemic of 2020, had been held continuously for the past 69 years.

Sal, an avid golfer, was a past president and golf pro at Bear Hill Country Club. Sal and with his current wife, Ann Merry Orifice, maintained a residence at Citrus Hills, a local golf community in Hernando.

Sal ws predeceased by his wife of 48 years and high school sweetheart, Angelina Lee (Defino) Orifice; his son Donald; his brothers Santo, Sebastian, Philip and Luigi; his sisters Rose, Adeline, Francis, Margaret, Lena, Virginia and Jeanette; his stepdaughter Sharon Giunta; and his lifetime friend Anthony “Tony” Matarazzo.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Friday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment will be private.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those comfortable enough to attend will be required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.

In keeping with Sal’s strong belief in education and the community, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lee Orifice Wakefield High School Scholarship fund.