Sandra C. Fitzpatrick, 81

Feb 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 14, 2020

LYNN — Sandra C. Fitzpatrick, 81, of Lynn, formerly longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Sandra was born on October 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Argo) Fitzpatrick. A Melrose native, Sandy was well known and well loved by many in Melrose. While walking throughout the city, she became a familiar, smiling face that endeared herself to her neighbors.

Known for her Irish Soda Bread, Sandy loved to cook and bake. She also loved attending musical theatre throughout the Boston area, while also maintaining her lifelong love of country-western music. Sociable and friendly, she built lasting friendships throughout her life and enjoyed many day trips on the train to Harvard Square. She took great pride in her Irish heritage and always enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day.

Sandy was a resilient, strong and independent woman who never backed down from a challenge. She lived a good and full life while enriching the lives of those who knew her best. She took great pride in her appearance, always wanting to look her best. With her deep inner faith, she shared freely her kindness and compassion for others.

Sandra was a supportive, considerate woman who offered her kindness without conditions. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered for her kind and enduring spirit.

Sandra’s family wishes to express thanks to the Dept. of Developmental Services, Cooperative for Human Services, Bridgewell, and Bass River, Inc. for the wonderful love and support that she received.

Sandy was the caring sister of Shirley Prebble of Bradford, and the late John Earl Fitzpatrick, Richard Fitzpatrick, and Ronald Fitzpatrick. She also leaves a niece, Kelley Fitzpatrick MacGlashing of Maynard, and several other nieces and nephews. Sandy will be sorely missed by her adopted family, Donna Holaday and her husband Joseph and sons, Jared and PJ, of Newburyport.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Sandy's life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, Feb. 12, followed by her Life Celebration.