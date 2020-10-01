Sean P. Brosnan, 57

ANDOVER — Sean P. Brosnan, 57, a resident of Andover, passed away unexpectedly at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Sean was born in Worcester on Dec. 15, 1962. He graduated from Burncoat High School in Worcester, and from UMass-Amherst. Sean was married to Lori Rice on Sept. 23, 1989, and they lived in Littleton before settling in Andover to raise a family of three sons.

In 1985, Sean began a successful 35-year career in landscape development. Starting as a project manager for Schumacher Landscaping, Sean worked in landscape development for many years for ValleyCrest, and later served as the Senior Vice President of BrightView. Well respected and considered a leader in the industry, Sean took great pride in his work, overseeing large development projects throughout the Northeast and New York, including for the City of Boston, MassPort, the New England Patriots, and many large private companies and public entities.

At home, Sean always stayed busy. With three sons, Sean took an active role in their athletics, serving as coach and being their constant support through practices and games. Sean also enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, and always had a home improvement project going around the house in Andover or their summer house in Rockport. Sean was happiest at the family cottage, where he had a front-row seat of Long Beach, the ocean and, most importantly, the moon. He enjoyed fishing, walking the beach, and catching up with friends and family on the front deck.

Well loved by all who knew him, Sean was generous with his time and always willing to help. He was deeply devoted to his family, took great pride in his family’s Irish heritage, and was delighted to spend any time with his three sons. He will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Sean was the beloved husband of Lori (Rice) Brosnan, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. Cherished son of Nancy (Laukaitis) Brosnan of Worcester and the late Denis Brosnan of County Cork, Ireland. Devoted father of Justin R. Brosnan, Griffin P. Brosnan and Cameron C. Brosnan. Loving brother of Kathleen Galante and her companion David Alaimo, Dennis Brosnan, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Eileen Brosnan, and Maureen Belletete and her husband Jim. Caring brother-in-law of Susan Buckley and her husband Gary, Karen Mulvihill and her husband William, Diane Robichaud and her husband William, and Denise Collins and her husband Sean. Loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Out of respect for public health, the Brosnan family will gather privately to honor and remember Sean. Gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To view the online tribute and express your love and support, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com