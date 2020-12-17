Sean P. Miner, 55

SAUGUS — Sean P. Miner, 55, of Saugus, formerly of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2020.

Sean was the devoted husband of Ute for 17 years, and brother to Craig A. Miner and his wife Helena of Eldersburg, Md., Noelle M. Beaulieu and her husband Al of Reading, Keith E. Miner of Brighton (predeceased) and Bryan T. Miner of Groton. Loving uncle of Andrew, Blake and Tyler Miner, and Danielle, Samantha and Brooke Beaulieu. Sean is also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends.

Due to the public health situation, services at the funeral home are private for family. A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Friday, Dec.18, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend.

Those who wish may make donations in Sean’s memory to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America – New England Chapter, 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree, MA 02184.

Arrangements are by the Gately Funeral Home of Melrose. For directions and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com