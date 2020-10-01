Shana Naraia Fusco-Russell, 26

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 2, 2020

MELROSE — Shana Naraia Fusco-Russell, 26, of Melrose, passed away suddenly at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, succumbing to fatal injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident in the early-morning hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Shana Naraia was born on July 21, 1994, in Stoneham. Her very first view of the world was looking at the Spot Pond Reservoir.

Shana lived in and grew up in Melrose for most of her life but she also lived with her mother and father in Miami until she was 3 years old, just after her brother Warren, was born.

Shana attended the Chime Time Children’s Center preschool, then The Melrose Nursery and Day School, where she attended dancing school. She attended the Lincoln Elementary School from grades 1-5, the Melrose Middle school, Melrose High, the Perkins School in Lancaster and finally SEEM Academy in Stoneham, where she graduated in 2013.

Shana loved art and she loved people. She was a great artist. For a few years she worked for a non-profit organization, Artistic Noise in Boston, teaching art as therapy to youth in a juvenile detention center. She even created her own Christmas card designs; the cards were sold at their fundraiser, where they were one of the top sellers and helped raise a lot of money.

Shana also loved doing for others, and whether working at Dunkin’s or Starbucks, always served with a smile or even a joke.

Shana loved animals, particularly her former cat, Hank, and later her cat Queen. She was always buying fish and giving them funny names.

Shana had a good sense of humor and was always trying to make other people smile. She hated to see anyone unhappy and would do anything silly or animated to get someone to cheer up. She was quick-witted and quick with a comeback remark in a conversation, and usually could not be topped.

But Shana Naraia was a friend to many, giving her time and energy to help her friends, and she had many friends, so there was a lot of time spent.

She was a burst of energy that reached us all.

Shana Naraia Fusco-Russell left us, here on earth, too soon.

But she is one with God, in Heaven, now anaf forever, and her beautiful spirit will remain a part of all who knew and loved her, and she will be a part of their hearts and their lives forever — that’s all that really matters. In the sacred name of Jesus, God’s son, amen.

Shana was the loving daughter of Patricia Rose Fusco of Melrose and Shane Russell of Georgia. Caring sister of Warren Vincent Fusco-Russell of Melrose. Granddaughter of Pamela Fusco of Melrose and the late Vincent P. Fusco and the late Choreen Russell. Great-granddaughter of the late Mary Fusco and the late Lawrence and the late Rose Mahan. Niece of Susan, Ellen, Vincent and Daniel Fusco and Rebecca and Roberta Russell, as well as the late Sharon Russell and the late Jeanne Russell-Quiles. Special cousin of Fred, Patrick, Vincent, Bella, Matthew, Daniel, Serina, Angelica, Shawn, Marisol, Maria, Little Freddy and Olivia. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home. For directions and to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com