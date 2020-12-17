Sheryl A. Kapelos, 64

Dec 17, 2020 by jkeating624

A woman of many pursuits, occupations and volunteer endeavors

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — Sheryl A. Kapelos, 64, of Melrose, lost her battle with two terminal illnesses and passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, with her friends by her side.

Sheryl was born and raised in Melrose and graduated fro, Melrose High School in 1974. Some courses taken at Northeastern University came later.

Sheryl was an original-type person and throughout her life she definitely went by her own rules. She was a happy-go-lucky type and tried to be positive about everything. She loved people and was always trying to help them, whether it was family, friends or strangers. She also loved animals and seemed to have a special bond with them. She had many different types of pets.

She loved swimming (was a fish in the water) — even helped people who were drowning. She also adored all types of dancing.

Where her family lived and she grew up provided a wonderful life with all the fantastic families who lived there — especially the Gradys and Coyes.

She was always quite adventurous. She attended teenage dances in Melrose from Canteen at the “Y” to Bycoda at the church (Melrose Highlands). She frequented and was involved with Knoll, the bowling alley, horseback riding, Friendly’s, Brigham’s, Tri-Hi-Y Parades Participants (two years) and Walk for Hunger (two years).

At age 14, she attended her first concert with her girlfriend at Boston Garden. There were more concerts and plays throughout life.

Sheryl was a volunteer at the MelroseWakefield Hospital and then Normandy House (helping the elderly) for a bit. Also at 14 (and for six years thereafter), she volunteered to work at the 735 Hotline in Melrose and loved it. She was joined there by two friends. She later became a supervisor and learned so much about life and people. She always credited that place with putting her life in a positive direction.

Later in life, she volunteered at the Servant’s Heart Food Pantry/Faith Evangelical Church in Melrose for three years. She was also an avid online activist for many, many years to fight to help life and the earth.

Her work life was always changing. She allowed herself to learn a job and at some point and moved on to the next one. A definite job jumper before it was acceptable, she loved that ability. She climbed the ladder in many fields, beginning with all types of secretarial work, then moving onward and upward to software specialist, programming, loan officer and taking over the director position in the MIS department (called IT today) and a director position in accounting.

For her last job, she just wanted to give back and worked at a group home helping the elderly — giving out medications, assisting with other medical needs and helping out where needed.

During her life, there were tons of people, love, travel, happiness, adventure and challenges. Her life was almost always a very happy one, and she loved the adventure and challenges. She always felt and said that she had a wonderful, wonderful life — with no regrets (other than wanting to do more). Her success was only because of all the people who came into her life. She was thankful for them all.

Ms. Kapelos was the former wife of Philip Hogue of Texas. She was the daughter of the late Eleanor Isabelle (Demers) Kapelos and the late James George Kapelos of Melrose. She was the sister of Karen I. (Kapelos) Leonard and husband Steven of Gilford, N.H., the late Christine M. (Kapelos) Smith and late husband Bobby of Winthrop, Cindy J. Kapelos of Arlington, and Kim K. Kapelos of Houston. She was a very, very proud aunt of Jacquelyn N. Smith, Brianna D. Dawes, godson Frankie J. Kapelos and his wife Marissa, Kristin N. Careta, Vanessa R. Careta and Vincent A. Careta.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no wake. She will be having a closed service with her family only through the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, MA 02176.

Please leave any comments on the “Gately Board,” or send a card to her sister Cindy Kapelos, 70 Sylvia Street, Arlington, MA 02476. No phone calls please.

Also, she has a strong wish that instead of flowers, please, please treat every human being as an individual and be respectful and kind to them all. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com