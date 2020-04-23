Sophia Georgian, 85

Published April 24, 2020

NORTH ANDOVER – Sophia Georgian, 85, died on Saturday April 11, 2020 at Prescott House in North Andover.

Sophia, daughter of the late John and Mary Georgian, was born on December 1, 1934 in Boston. She was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Science from Simmons College, Boston in 1956 and later her master’s degree in Education from Northeastern University also in Boston. She started her career working for the Raytheon Company Research Division in Waltham and continued there for many years. Sophie then left Raytheon and changed careers working for the Town of Lynnfield school department teaching Advanced Placement (AP) mathematics high school courses for 14 years until her retirement. She enjoyed challenging her students and always made sure they followed through with their homework as a way to assist them. Sophia also made time to tutor any student that needed additional help.

Sophia always enjoyed traveling to many places including her family’s country of origin, Greece, sometimes along with her brother, Lou. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and challenging her many nephews and nieces. She and her older brother Lou always pulled pranks on each other on their birthdays, making time for a good laugh and promising more the next year. Sophia loved to shop for clothes and specialty foods. Luncheons with her friends were especially favorites. Trying new foods and different restaurants were fun challenges for her.

Sophia will be deeply missed by her sister, Pauline Bakos and husband Louis of Melrose, her brother, Elias Georgian and wife, Emalie of Manchester, Conn., and her brother, Ted Georgian and his wife, Colleen of Andover. She will also be missed by her nephew John Georgian of Elliott, Conn., niece Mary Lou Medlock and husband Tim of North Andover, nephew Gregory and wife Kaye Bakos of Concord, N.H., niece Andrea Georgian and husband Jason Terry of Topsham, Maine, and niece Alison Shanahan and husband Ryan of Amesbury.

Services were held at the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose on Tuesday April 21. Attendance was limited to immediate family.

Donations can be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 70 Montvale Avenue, Woburn MA 01801.

Services were held at the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose on Tuesday April 21. Attendance was limited to immediate family.

Donations can be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 70 Montvale Avenue, Woburn MA 01801.