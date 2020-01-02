Stephen K. Piccolo, 95

Jan 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 3, 2020

MELROSE — Stephen K. Piccolo, 95, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 17, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 72 years, Gilda (Cirace) Piccolo. Stephen and Gilda were a true inspiration to many as their love and loyalty to one another shone through in every aspect of their lives.

“La Familia” was at the core of Steve’s life. He was fierce and passionate about his family, helping to raise three girls who absolutely adored and respected their father. Steve was hard working and dependable, as well as loyal and kind to family and friends. He was gifted with common sense, and everyone went to Steve for solid advice.

Steve was a proud patriot and World War II Navy veteran. He was a crew member of the U.S.S. Bunker Hill, surviving a kamikaze attack and earning the Presidential Unit Citation. Although a leader in many organizations over the years, Steve was especially committed to his former shipmates and his leadership role in the Bunker Hill Association.

Steve graduated from Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University. He worked as an industrial hygiene engineer at MIT helping to establish and oversee the Asbestos Program. After retiring, Steve enjoyed the sun and friends in Florida for many years. He loved a good party and visits from family, making each visit special for his grandchildren.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Angelo Piccolo and Elizabeth (DeFazio) Piccolo and his sister Doris Avery.

Besides his wife Gilda, Steve is survived by his children, Elizabeth Panagoulis and her husband Tom, Dorothy Marchand, and Caroline Cirace; his six adoring grandchildren, Nietra Panagoulis, Kadin Panagoulis, Jillian Mordaski, Stephen Marchand, Joshua Danley and Stephanie Pickard; his eight great- grandchildren, Devin, Chase, Giovanna, Stephen, Matteo, Wyatt, Chloe and Quinn who were just beginning to learn about this wonderful man. Steve is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, December 23, followed by a burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford with Military Honors. Stephen was a very proud WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen’s name to Home Health Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com