Thayer Fremont-Smith, 88

Published April 10, 2020

MELROSE — The Honorable Thayer Fremont-Smith, Associate Justice of the Superior Court of Massachusetts (Retired), 88, died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at his home in Melrose, surrounded by family.

Mr. Fremont-Smith was born in Boston on June 17, 1931. The child of Dr. Maurice Fremont-Smith of Boston and Mary Dixon Thayer Fremont-Smith of Philadelphia, Thayer attended Milton Academy (’49), Harvard College (’53) and Harvard Law School (’60). From 1954 to 1956, he served in the United States Army as an enlisted infantry medic. After law school he joined the firm Goodnow, Arwe and Ayer in Keene, N.H., where he was also elected City Solicitor (‘60-’63). Upon his return to Boston he joined the firm of Choate, Hall & Stewart, where he practiced as a partner for over 30 years. He was appointed to the bench in 1993, and served as Associate Justice of the Superior Court of Massachusetts for 10 years.

From a love of the law he was active in the legal community of Boston, a frequent lecturer in antitrust law (Harvard Law/ALI/ABA), a member of the Steering Committee on Civil Rights of the Boston Bar Association, the Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston, the Pro Life Legal Defense Fund, and a past president of the Boston Inns of Court. He was also active in his home town of Melrose serving as a Chairman of the Melrose Planning Board, Director of the Melrose YMCA, as well as a Eucharistic Minister at the Incarnation Parish.

He was beloved for his gentle humility and personal warmth, his sense of humor, a habit of seeing the best in everyone, and an unwavering commitment to Harvard football. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. All who knew him will fondly recall many hours spent singing around his piano. He passed his love of music along to his entire family. He also had a deep love of the outdoors, and spent his free time hiking, sailing, or skiing at his home in Alexandria, N.H.

Justice Fremont-Smith is survived by his wife of 59 years Anne Fremont-Smith of Melrose; his son Mathew Fremont-Smith of New York City; James Fremont-Smith of Newburyport; Thomas Fremont-Smith of Newburyport; Phillip Fremont-Smith of Belmont; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Respecting current restrictions the burial will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. The family asks that remembrances be directed to his favorite natural conservation charity, The Newfound Lake Region Association (Bristol, N.H).