Theodora M. Costas, 82

Published May 22, 2020

MELROSE —Theodora M. (Barlas) “Teddy” Costas, 82, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Theodora was born in Boston on August 28, 1937, one of three children of the late Michael Barlas and Sophie (Isogonis) Barlas. Married in 1955, Teddy enjoyed extensive travel within the United States while accompanying her husband Peter on business trips. In 1968, they settled in Melrose to raise a family of two children.

As a cook at the Fitch Home in Melrose, Teddy designed her working life around being home for her children in the afternoon. She often would work the early shift so she could spend the afternoon with her family. While Pete traveled regularly, Teddy remained steadfast in her constant support of her children.

Teddy had a wide base of knowledge that she continually developed over her life. Through her love of reading, she absorbed varied knowledge and was happy to share her thoughts on any topic. Always learning something new, she enjoyed musicals, dancing, sewing, gardening, and cooking. An avid reader, she loved reading all kinds of books, especially history or mysteries. She also loved arts and crafts, bowling, and swimming with her family at Nantasket Beach during the summer. Open minded, but with firm beliefs, Teddy was never shy about offering her opinion on all topics, and loved a good discussion. Later in life, she enjoyed day trips along the coast of Gloucester, Nahant and Rockport with a stop for lunch along the way.

Strong willed and independent, Teddy was always fearless when taking on any role in life. With her big open heart, she loved unconditionally and was known to reach out and extend a helping hand to almost anyone. She will be missed deeply, but always lovingly remembered for her devotion to family, and her great sense of humor.

Teddy was the beloved wife of the late Spiro Peter Costas with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Joan M. Costas of Melrose, and John A. Costas and his wife Patricia of Medford. Loving aunt of Michael Dwelley of Dorchester. Caring sister of the late Irene Dwelley and Louis Barlas. Also survived by one niece and several nephews.

In accordance with current public health regulations, a service to honor Teddy’s life will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts to honor Teddy may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston MA 02114 or via www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com