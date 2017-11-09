Theresa A. Keohan, 56

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Theresa A. “Terry” Keohan, 56, a lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Winchester Hospital.

Born on July 19, 1961, Theresa was raised in Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1979, and called Melrose home throughout her life.

Although not always easy, Terry enjoyed life. She enjoyed watching TV, listening to country music and worshiping the sun on the back deck. She looked forward her trips to Hampton Beach with good friend David Sullivan and spending time with her family and close friends. However, Terrys true love was spending time with her cat Abbey.

Terry was the loving daughter of Loretta A. (Patula) Keohan, and the late Robert F. Keohan. Caring sister of Michael T. Keohan of North Andover, Lisa Mendenhall of Lawrence, and Kimberly Keohan of Wakefield. Also survived by three loving nieces, one nephew, and three great-nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Terry’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and for her graveside service at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose on Wednesday. Gifts in Terry’s memory may be made to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com