Thomas Littlehale Sr., 92

Jun 18, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 19, 2020

METHUEN — Thomas Edward Littlehale Sr., 92, of Methuen, formerly of Melrose, passed away on June 13, 2020.

Thomas was born in Boston. He graduated from Boston Trade School in 1945 after which he enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corp and was honorably discharged in November 1946. After his discharge, Thomas attended Maryknoll Missionary Seminary and Boston College. During the Korean conflict, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served two years in Korea after which he was honorably discharged.

Thomas married his wife, Mary in 1956. He earned a BS in Mathematics from Boston College in 1956 and a Master of Education from Boston State University in 1957. Thomas worked at John Hancock Insurance, Co. for over 30 years in their Computer/IT Department where he was involved in the installation of the John Hancock’s first mainframe computer. He also taught computer science and programming classes at Northeastern University.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary (Lydon) Littlehale and six of his seven children: Terry and her husband Bob Melanson, Thomas, Jr. and his wife Christine, Catherine Nelder, Philip and his wife Elizabeth, Dr. Mark and his wife Tracy, Joanne and her husband Tim McNulty, as well as his son-in-law Brian Malenchini. Tom was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Malenchini. Thomas also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church and burial with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St., Methuen, MA 01844. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com