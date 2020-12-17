Thomas M. Broderick, 59

A pharmacist and master storyteller who bravely fought Alzheimer’s

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — Thomas M. Broderick, 59, a resident of Melrose, died peacefully after 10 years of living and often laughing with early-onset Alzheimer’s on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Tom was born on Nov. 19, 1961, into a large Irish family, one of seven children of Thomas and Kathleen (Gallagher) Broderick.

He was raised in Allston and graduated from Matignon High School and from the School of Pharmacy at Northeastern University. He was married to fellow Allston native Paula Jelley on May 14, 1988, and settled in Melrose to raise two sons.

Tom worked as a respected and well-liked pharmacist at Walgreens for several years before settling in at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Kenmore Square.

With simple needs and his quiet demeanor, Tom was easy to please. He loved to travel with his family, including favorite trips to his country of his heritage, Ireland. With his family, he enjoyed cruises to Bermuda, and vacations to Alaska, Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

To know Tom was to love Tom. Although seemingly quiet at first, Tom was a hilarious storyteller and his ability to provide subtle humor was a gift. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him well, was blessed with his dry Irish humor. In his free time, Tom was an avid runner and loved classic rock music and movies.

At a young age, Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. While the following years were different, Tom was blessed with additional time to continue making memories with his family. He enjoyed a good life in retirement, and as only Tom could, kept his great sense of humor when memory challenges arose. He was forever proud and connected to his Irish heritage with a love for Irish singalongs, music and cherished memories from returning to his ancestral country.

Tom will be deeply and sorely missed, but his humorous perspective and positive demeanor through illness will serve as inspiration for everyone who knew him. May the road rise up to meet him.

Tom was the beloved husband of Paula M. (Jelley) Broderick, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Cherished father of Timothy Broderick and Daniel Broderick, both of Melrose. Loving brother of Paul Broderick and his wife Cheryl of Stoughton, Ann Buccelli and her husband Bruce of Walpole, Kathy Haley and her husband John of Norfolk, John Broderick and his wife Diane of Allston, Kevin Broderick and his wife Marianne of Charlestown, and Reenie Reardon and her husband Mark of Franklin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In recognition of Tom’s interest in research and hope for a better future for Alzheimer’s patients, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org

Out of concern for public health, services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.