Thomas M. Feeley Sr.

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 12, 2021

ANDOVER — Thomas Michael Feeley Sr. passed away on Feb. 5, 2021.

For Tom Feeley, family came first. He was a loving husband of 52 years, father of four, grandfather to nine, brother to 11, and cousin, uncle, great-uncle and dear friend to too many to count.

Tom was born in Cambridge on Nov.19, 1945, and grew up in a large Irish-American family in Melrose. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Joan (Sullivan), one of nine children from a family across town. Tom graduated from Melrose High School in 1963, received his bachelor of arts in accounting from Salem State College in 1968, his master’s in business administration from Babson College in 1971 and his master’s of science in taxation from Bentley College in 1982.

Tom was elected to the Melrose Board of Alderman and served from 1974-78, and served as president from 1977-78. In 1978, Tom and Joan moved to Andover to raise their family. Over the last 15 years he and Joan have divided their time between Andover, Kennebunk, Maine, and Sanibel, FL.

Tom was a fixture in the Boston business and political community. In 1974, he started the Boston-based accounting firm Feeley & Driscoll, P.C., which he grew into one of the largest and most recognized CPA firms in Massachusetts before retiring in 2016. He was the president of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs from 1985-86 and was on the board of directors for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants from 1990-1994. Tom volunteered for Mike Dukakis’ first gubernatorial race in 1972 and continued to work with and advise local and national politicians for the remainder of his life.

Those who knew Tom were struck by his genuine affection and his generosity with time and attention. His mix of business sense, street smarts, no nonsense communication, good humor and empathy made him a natural mentor and confidant to people from all walks of life, including senators, CEOs, mom-and-pop business owners, recent college graduates, and the musicians at the local pub. His motivation was always selfless—he simply liked to see people succeed.

Tom raised money, volunteered time and made numerous philanthropic donations to charitable organizations, including food banks, affordable housing groups, medical research and treatment centers, after-school programs and higher education.

Tom was a voracious reader, a political junkie, and a die-hard sports fan. He loved his broad circle of friends, Irish music, spirited conversation, golfing, and taking his grandkids out to breakfast. He was a warm and generous spirit, and he will be missed.

Tom’s wife Joan survives him. His children Kelly Feeley of Boston; Dan and Molly Feeley of Andover; Tom Feeley and Alexis Sullivan of Topsham, ME; and Jon Feeley and Jenny Lupica of South Portland, ME also survive him. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hannah and Maddie Pogoda; and Maeve, Sam, Clementine, James, Ben, Maggie and Cam Feeley. He was the son of the late Francis X. and Alice (Ahern) Feeley. He was the sibling of Alice and the late Herb Carney; Carol and the late George Lee; the late Rose and Paul McDonald; the late Francis Feeley; Jeremiah and Mary Jane Feeley; Catherine and Larry Dennison; Mary and Paul Downing; Susan Mullens and the late Charles Feeley; Nancy and the late Paul Feeley; Maureen and Jack Woods; and David and Karen Feeley.

Due to gathering restrictions, the funeral services and burial will be a private, and the family will host a celebration of his life later this year. For online remembrances, visit Gately Funeral Home at https://www.gatelyfh.com/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom’s memory to the Salem State University Foundation, which can be found online at https://participate.salemstate.edu/thomasfeeley or via mail to 352 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA 01972. Also, let your family know that you love them.