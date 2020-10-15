Thomas O. Dargan, 72

Oct 15, 2020

Published October 16, 2020

MELROSE — Thomas O. “Tod” Dargan, 72, of Melrose, died at MelroseWakefield Hospital on Oct. 8, 2020.

Tod was the beloved husband of Jane M. (Laskey) Dargan. Loving father of Seth R. Dargan and Katie Kelley and her husband Peter and the late Andrew Dargan, all of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Luke and Kara Kelley. Caring brother of Michael Dargan, Jackie Brazao, Trish Devine, Karen Kozlowski, Alice Murphy and Sean Dargan. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Tod grew up in Cambridge and spent the summers in Provincetown on Cape Cod. He attended Rindge Technical High School. Tod played in the horn line in many drum corps, including the Saint Mary’s Annunciators. That’s where he met the love of his life and future wife, Jane.

Tod served in the Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam from 1966-68. He came back home and married his sweetheart Jane, who was his rock and unwavering supporter during their 52 years of marriage.

Tod worked in car sales for most of his career. He met some of his best friends at the dealerships. In 1985, he moved his family to Melrose, where he was well known by so many in the community. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins.

He also loved to golf and would always play early in the morning on his days off so he could get home and spend time with his family. For many years, he smoked cigars and could always be seen relaxing on his front porch, enjoying a cigar, watching and waving at the cars going by. Tod loved playing cards on Mondays with “the guys” at the Melrose Elks.

Tod enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises with Jane, his best friend and brother Michael, and sister-in-law Julie. He was also so proud to take his whole family to Disney World twice to spend time at the military resort Shades of Green.

Tod’s personality was larger than life. He was an unforgettable character and was always the loudest person in the room. He was, above everything else, a family man. He cherished the time he spent with his brothers and sisters. He adored his nieces and nephews and his grand nieces and nephews. He loved his children. His son Andrew was his sidekick for many years. Andrew’s hockey career at Malden Catholic High School and the University of Southern Maine was the pride of Tod’s life. He never missed a game. He lost his beloved son Andrew in 2006. His oldest son, Seth, was Tod’s righthand man, always helpful, always supportive and always there for him. He was so proud of his daughter Katie and the family she created.

Above all, Tod cherished his grandchildren, Luke and Kara. They filled the void left by the agonizing death of his son and were the lights of his life for many years. You could always find Tod at the baseball fields cheering for Luke and, of course, heckling the umpires. Tod loved watching Kara swim in his pool and do her gymnastics.

Tod’s love for his wife, Jane, was unmatched. They loved one another unconditionally through 52 years of marriage, heartbreak and joy. Jane loved and supported Tod like no other. As always, Jane was right by Tod’s side when he passed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with Military Honors. Tod was a proud US Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tod’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or @ www.woundedwarriorproject.org.