Toby Allen, 79

Jun 18, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 19, 2020

WORCESTER — Toby (Baxter) Allen, 79, died at the Westside House Nursing Home in Worcester on June 8, 2020.

Toby was born in Malden on June 9, 1940 to the late Charles and Judith (Prilgosky) Baxter. She was raised in Malden and Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1958 and from the Melrose-Wakefield School of Nursing in 1963. Toby worked as an RN at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for 36 years as a head nurse in the Surgical I.C.U. and then ended her career in the rehabilitation department on the top floor of the hospital.

She lived most of her life in Melrose, 11 years in Wakefield and the past 16 years in Hudson. While living in the Hudson area Toby was a member of D.A.R. (Daughters of American Revolution), was an avid skier and enjoyed bowling candlepin and ten-pin in a few local leagues. She also volunteered at Rosie’s Place and at the Hudson Food Pantry for many years.

Toby was the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Judith (Prilgosky) Baxter. Loving sister of Richard Gould and his late wife Cynthia of Calif. and Andrea Bradford and her husband James of Hudson. Caring aunt of Tracey Gould of Calif. and the late Alyson Gould. Cherished best friend of over 60 years to Patricia Howard of Fla.

Family and friends were invited to gather at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Saturday, June 13 followed by a funeral procession to Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toby’s name may be made to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749 or at www.hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.