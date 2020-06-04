Virginia Shaw, 97

Jun 4, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 5, 2020

MELROSE — Virginia Shaw, 97, a resident of Melrose, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born on June 16, 1922, the daughter of the late Howard P. Isabelle (Metz) Shaw. Virginia worked for many years as a banking administrator in Boston.

Virginia was a longtime, devoted and active member of Melrose Highlands Congregational Church. Always willing to help, she was an integral volunteer at the annual Church Fair, auction, and youth programs. She participated in the Church Women’s Guild, Bible Study, and monthly lunch bunch with fellow church members and friends. She took great joy in her church and attended worship every Sunday. She made many dear friendships at the church, and held close to her heart the connections over her many years of membership.

As a professional woman, Virginia was strong willed and maintained that independence throughout her life. Into her 90’s, Virginia stayed informed, and was more than happy to discuss current world events, and socialize with anyone she encountered. She was also a longtime member of the Reading Garden Club. Virginia will be sorely missed, but always lovingly remembered for her upbeat, positive, and independent presence.

Virginia was the beloved daughter of the late Howard P. and Isabelle (Metz) Shaw. Also survived by her cousins, and many dear friends.

Graveside service to honor Virginia will be private at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in memory of Virginia may be made to the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose MA 02176. For online tribute or to express condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.