Virginia Snow, 94

May 7, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 8, 2020

PEABODY — Virginia Alice “Ginny” Snow, 94, passed away at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Virginia lived at Rosewood for the past four years where she welcomed a constant stream of visitors; forged deep friendships with fellow residents including the late Catherine George; was surrounded by a loving and compassionate staff including Diane, Cathy, Mercedes, Cesar, Sue, Paula, Shana and the entire Activities Team; and her special friend Ariana.

Virginia was born in Amesbury on September 30, 1925, to the late Joseph Warren Snow and Agnes Sarah Cummings. She was a resident of Stoneham for over 60 years. The matriarch of the Connors family, her energy, style and positivity radiated throughout her life. Virginia was a strong person with a deep sense of gratitude who always made life fun. She was thoughtful and kind and held her faith and her family above all. Before raising her family, Virginia worked at New England Telephone. Later in life, she returned to work and was, for over 20 years, the voice of Alpha Industries (now Skyworks Solutions) where she worked as switchboard operator and receptionist. Later in life, she volunteered at Winchester Hospital, greeting patients and visitors and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Virginia loved spending time with her grandchildren; together, they spent countless afternoons at Lake Quannapowitt, watching movies and visiting the North Shore Music Theatre. She never missed sporting events, school plays, graduations or trick or treating with the kids on Halloween. Virginia loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with friends and family. Always active, she was an avid golfer and walker and kept a gym membership through her 90th birthday.

Virginia was a woman of deep faith and was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish for much of her life and later of St. Joseph’s Parish in Wakefield. She was most proud of her family, remarking, “of everything I’ve done in my life, raising a wonderful family like mine is one of the things I’m proudest of,” adding, “if I never accomplish anything else at all, I will still look at the special caring people [they] all are and know that I have done something wonderful for this world.”

She was the sister to the late Francis, Dorothy, Carrie, Mary, Ann, John, Joseph and Charles. She was the loving mother of Susan Connors and her late husband Werner Gumpertz of Newton, Nancy Perrone and her husband Vincent of Stoneham, John Connors and Amy Scarborough of Gloucester, Marsha Lawless and her husband Joseph of Lynnfield, Jennifer and Dick Suech of Atkinson, N.H. Virginia was the adoring grandmother (“Nannie”) of Jessica, Courtney, Kyle, Jacqueline Snow, John Patrick, Katherine and Connor. She was the great-grandmother (“Nannie”) of Tyler, Dylan and Tommy. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, a private memorial service will be held on Friday for family members. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston (637 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02135, https://www.csjboston.org/).

Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of condolence on the Virginia’s webpage by visiting www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.