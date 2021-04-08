Wesley E. Lord, 84

Published April 9, 2021

NORTH READING — Wesley E. Lord, 84, of North Reading, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 4, 2021 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Boston, Mass. to Clifton and Mary (Hogan) Lord and grew up and attended school in Melrose. After graduation, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years.

Wesley married Eleanor (Hongisto) in Fitzwilliam, N.H. on September 27, 1958. They resided in Melrose for seven years before settling in North Reading.

Mr. Lord owned and operated several businesses including Lord’s Service Station in Everett and Lord’s Landing Marina and Campground on Ossipee Lake in N.H.

Mr. Lord proudly became a member of Wyoming Lodge of Masons alongside his father in 1957 and he twice served as Commander of Metro North Commandery, as well as Treasurer. He was a member of Bektash Shrine in Concord, N.H. and was Potentate in 2016. He was also on the Board of Governors of Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal, Canada for nine years.

Mr. Lord enjoyed traveling and camping with his family. He also enjoyed cruises, especially the cruises to Alaska and to the Panama Canal. He was an avid fan of the New England sports teams and was involved with local youth sports programs.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children, Allen (Cynthia) of Danvers, Mass., Sharon Roberts of North Chelmsford, Mass., Stephen (Vicki) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jeffrey (Jennifer Dunton) of Milton, N.H.; his nephew, Clifton “Skip” Lord III, who lived with the family; his grandchildren, Katherine, Ashley, Katelyn, Patrick and Bridget; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kimberly, his parents, and his brothers, Richard, Clifton Jr., and Robert.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Wesley Lord to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.