William O. Devine, 61

Feb 27, 2020

Published February 28, 2020

STONEHAM — William O. Devine, 61, of Stoneham, passed away at home on February 22, 2020 following a long illness. His lifelong partner of 40 years, Christine Mitchelson, with whom he shared wonderful memories of their life together, cared for him during his illness.

Bill was born in Malden on November 1, 1958 to the late William A. and Rose G. (Verrengia) Devine. He leaves his sister Christine (Devine) Frauton and her husband Ronald of Chelmsford; his nephew, Adam and his wife Kristyn of Medway; his niece, Noelle (Frauton) Schreiber and her husband Michael of Derry, N.H. In addition, he was great-uncle to Luke, Shawn, Bryanna, Erik and Alyssa Frauton and Kyle and Jordyn Schreiber.

Bill was a 1976 graduate of Malden High School. Bill became a “triple Husky” from Northeastern University in Boston. He received his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and continued his education earning Master Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Although Bill never obtained his Ph.D. he was a true scientist.

After graduation, Bill began his 40-year working career at RCA in Burlington and stayed during the sale of the plant to General Electric. He continued at GE where he grew his career in the industry and established himself as an emerging leader in new business development.

Over the past 25 years, Bill worked at BAE Systems in Nashua, N.H. continuing his career interest in the area of new business development. His job took him all over Europe and the United States. He always wanted a job that included travel and he found one that he truly enjoyed.

When Bill wasn’t travelling on business, he and Christie enjoyed many vacations together. Their favorite type of travel was cruising and the destination was not important as long as there were days at sea so they could enjoy reading their books and looking at the ocean together.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Sunday, March 1 from 2 – 5 p.m. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning, March 2 at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden is planned for a later date and will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Sawtelle Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St. Reading, MA 01867 or to the American Cancer Society, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com