PHOTO: Changing of the guard

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624
THE MELROSE Red Raider basketball team recently got together to celebrate their season at their season-end banquet. The evening marked the occasion to name its 2020-21 captains. Leading the team next season will be Ryan Maher and Andrew Norton Jefferson. Pictured, from left to right, are senior current captains Chuck Borstel, Chris Cusolito, and Luka Vlajkovic, along with new captains Ryan Maher and Andrew Norton Jefferson, and Melrose head coach Dan Burnes. (Steve Karampalas photo)
Published March 20, 2020
