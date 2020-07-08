PHOTO: Giving back
Jul 8, 2020 by jkeating624
ENTERING SENIORS of the MHS girls’ basketball team made the days of our first responders a little brighter during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering large supplies of chocolate to Melrose firehouses and Melrose Wakefield Hospital. First responders were treated with boxes of World Best Chocolate. Pictured (with masks) from left: Adriana Centrella, Alyssa Champagne, Sofia Centrella, Meghan Fogarty and Chloe Halligan. (courtesy photo)
Published July 10, 2020
