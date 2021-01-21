YMCA, Rotary holding winter coat drive

Published January 22, 2021

MELROSE — The Melrose YMCA is hosting a winter coat drive this month in partnership with the Melrose Rotary Club.

The partnership will help the Melrose Rotary Club fulfill its goal to donate 100 winter coats to needy families this winter. Donated coats can be dropped off at the Melrose YMCA branch on Main Street.

MELROSE YMCA Membership Director Kelly Curtis displays a coat like those being sought for donation to the winter coat drive. (Courtesy Photo)

“The Melrose Rotary is focused on giving back to the community in celebration of our 100-year anniversary in the City of Melrose,” said Bob Oosterman, president of the Melrose Rotary Club. “We recognize the Melrose YMCA as a nonprofit who serves youth in our community, and in recognition of our 100-year anniversary, our goal is to donate 100 winter coats to the Y’s coat drive. We’re proud to partner with the Y and continue to support their efforts to provide for children and families in need.”

Inspiration for the winter coat drive came from the YMCA’s “Y Wishes” holiday charity toy and coat collections in December. The YMCA experienced a record number of requests for coats and decided to extend its winter coat drive into January. The Y Academy in Stoneham has already collected and distributed over 30 coats to children in its child care programs.

“We expect to see more requests from families who are struggling. We have collected coats, gifts cards, diapers and other supplies in the past few months and we continue to see an increase in the number of requests for financial assistance and scholarships,” said Katelyn Papadopoulos, Senior Executive Director of the Melrose YMCA. “Partnerships with other agencies like the Melrose Rotary Club will become much more important as we look to recover from the pandemic and get families back on their feet.”

The Melrose YMCA is accepting donations of new winter coats for children and adults in all sizes during operating hours. You can help a local family in need this winter by dropping coats off at the YMCA’s 497 Main St. location in Melrose Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. through Jan. 31. If you and your family need winter coats this season, please complete the online form at www.ymcametronorth.org/melrose-ymca-coat-drive/ to request a donation.