Melrose Youth Lax suspends early season

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Closed until further notice

Published March 20, 2020

MELROSE—The Melrose Youth Lacrosse League sent a message on their Facebook page updating families on the COVID-19 virus.

Hello Everyone,

Due to the evolving COVID-19 virus situation, MYLL will suspend all practices, clinics and meetings until further notice. This includes our indoor practices and clinics scheduled for the upcoming March weekends at Essex Sports Center. The health and safety of our players, volunteers, and families is the number one priority of our organization. The MYLL Board of Directors is in contact with City of Melrose Health officials, as well as other Melrose Youth Sports organizations to discuss best practices to deal with the COVID-19 virus. We will maintain consistent contact with you as plans for resuming our lacrosse season develop.

We appreciate your understanding and patience. Despite a delayed start to our season, we are looking forward to a wonderful year with our Melrose Youth Lacrosse Players!

Thank you and stay well,

MYLL Board Members