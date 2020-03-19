Melrose Youth Soccer postponed until April 18

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 20, 2020

MELROSE—The Melrose Youth Soccer League issued a letter to members concerning the outbreak of the Coronavirus/COVID-19:

Dear Melrose Youth Soccer Community,

Late last night Massachusetts Youth Soccer issued a statement suspending all soccer-related activity through April 15 due to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation (https://www.mayouthsoccer.org/coronavirus/). Melrose Youth Soccer is supportive of and will be following their directive. This means that no soccer activities including but not limited to games, practices, clinics, training, tournaments, in-person meetings and Coaching Education Courses will be held until the decision is made to resume such activities.

A tentative date for the resumption of games has been set for April 18 and we will notify you of any updates when available.

The safety of the children and our community is and will remain our highest priority and we request your patience and support in the adoption of these changes to help us play our role in helping to stem the proliferation of the virus. We will notify you as soon as possible with updates on the season.

We encourage you all to use the most reliable websites for information – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MA DPH). The MA DPH website has the best local information. The City of Melrose has also established a web page dedicated to providing community updates. Please pay particular attention to the advisories from these sources as will we.