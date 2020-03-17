MIAA announces new spring start date

Mar 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 17, 2020 edition.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced a new plan yesterday for the spring sports season.

After a vote by the Board of Directors, and in light of the recent mandates from Governor Charlie Baker, the updated start date for the 2020 spring season is April 27.

Additionally, the board voted to have completion of the regular season and tournament games by June 20 with consideration of June 21 for weather and facility needs.

“These decisions are based on available information and are made in the best interest of our student-athletes, schools and communities,” said the MIAA’s statement. “These decisions will be revisited and adjusted as needed.”

An update will be provided and reviewed by the board by March 25.