Spring sports unofficially shut down with latest school closings

Apr 22, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 22, 2020

With Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that Massachusetts schools will be shut down for the remainder of the school year, the MIAA’s spring sports season is unofficially over.

Soon after Governor Baker’s announcement, the MIAA announced via Twitter that a formal Board of Directors statement regarding the status of 2020 spring sports will be provided by weeks end.

The MIAA had previously planned for an abbreviated season had school resumed on May 4 that would include tournament play until June 27.

The MIAA has made it clear they will follow the guidelines and orders of Governor Baker and the state.