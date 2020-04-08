Tournament Committee focused on Sectionals

Apr 8, 2020 by jkeating624

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Tournament Management Committee held virtual meetings on April 2 and April 6 to discuss potential plans for spring tournaments.

The MIAA is still planning on a May 4 start to spring sports with a conclusion to tournaments on June 27.

“The understanding is clear by the Association and its members that they will follow the expectations and orders put forth by Governor Baker in relation to COVID-19,” said the MIAA in a recent press release. “There is still hope that schools will go back into session on May 4, however, with new challenges becoming evident daily, the fluidity of this pandemic continues to be evident. The personal safety and well-being of the MIAA family and community is paramount.”

On April 2, the TMC decided that their sole concentration will be playing through a sectional tournament only.

The cutoff date will be June 12 at 7 p.m. for regular season competition for baseball, lacrosse, rugby, softball, tennis and volleyball. Seeding will take place on June 13. The tournaments will begin the week of June 15 and conclude on June 27 with a rain date of June 28.

Other motions approved on April 2 included: there will be no Division 1A tournament this spring, all tournament qualifying rules remain the same and there will be no individual tennis tournament for the 2020 season.

On April 6, the TMC passed a motion that track and field will have a cutoff date of June 21 at 6 p.m. with entries received by June 22. Sectional meets will be scheduled for June 27 and June 28. The Pentathlon is scheduled for June 25.

The structure and format for organizing track and field tournaments will be reviewed by the track and field committee with a recommendation brought forth by the TMC.

Spring sport committee chairs and liaisons were also in agreement on Monday with the decisions from the TMC’s April 2 meeting regarding the structure of potential spring tournaments.

“Due to the daily adaptations to state issued guidelines and recommendations the TMC did not choose to establish a date at which spring tournaments would not be concluded,” said the MIAA about Monday’s meeting.

The TMC will review that topic during their next scheduled virtual meeting on April 16.