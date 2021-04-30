Michael D. Hinds, 60

Apr 30, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 30, 2021 edition.

SANFORD, Maine — Michael D. Hinds, 60, of Sanford, Maine passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his residence in Sanford.

He was born on September 4, 1960 in Boston, MA. His parents, the late Donald and Theresa (Doucette) Hinds adopted Michael when he was 6 months old. Michael grew up in Wakefield, MA and attended local schools.

After high school Michael enlisted in the National Guard and proudly served his country for many years.

Michael moved to Maine in the early 1990’s to be closer to family.

From a very young age, Michael was interested in firefighting. He was curious to know everything about it. He lived out his lifelong passion by dedicating himself to fire service. He had currently been employed at the Alfred Fire Department for nearly 25 years.

He began visiting fire stations in his area, and then working to do whatever was needed. He had what it took to serve in this way demonstrating integrity, communication skills, adaptability and teamwork. He was a friendly and social person and was an active firefighter until the very end. He also worked as a fire photographer and his pictures were published in many fire books.

He also enjoyed walking around town, loved football; The New England Patriots was his favorite team. He also loved classic cars and especially loved MAC Fire trucks. He loved dogs as well, and they always made him smile.

Michael also had a special place in his heart for children. He organized donations to “Toys for Tots” for many years. He would even donate bone marrow and plasma to help kids who needed it. He also volunteered at the Sanford Regional Technical School in the fire science department to help teach the students the skills necessary in fighting fires.

He was a kind and caring man, who had many friends. He will be dearly missed.

Michael is survived by his sister Lisa Gross and her husband Robert, of Sanford, and his beloved nephew Steven Gross, also of Sanford. Though his family was small, he was loved by his many friends, fellow firefighters, and community members.

A firefighter funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at the Alfred Park, 10 School St., Alfred, ME.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Alfred Fire Association, P.O. Box 235, Alfred, ME 04002. The funds will go towards a scholarship for young people to attend fire school.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.