Michael Palmerino, 67

Nov 22, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 22, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Michael Palmerino, 67, of Wakefield, died on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Courtyard Nursing Center in Medford.

Born in Winchester on August 9, 1950 he was the son of the late Michael D. and Anna M. (Faragi) Palmerino.

Michael was a lifelong Wakefield resident and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1968. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University. He was a retired National Sales Manager from APEM in Haverhill. Michael was a marathon runner and had completed the Boston Marathon four times throughout his running career. He had a great love for music and enjoyed playing his guitar. Michael also loved sports and was an enthusiastic fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.

He was the father of Brian Palmerino and his wife Marcia of Arizona. He was the brother of Frances Ales and her husband Richard of Wakefield, and Kevin Palmerino and his wife Jody of Lynn. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Sofi Jean Palmerino.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 29, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.