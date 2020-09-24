Middlesex DA Ryan honored by MAAV this year

Sep 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 25, 2020

MIDDLESEX DA MARIAN RYAN

MELROSE — MAAV’s Annual Walk & Candlelight Vigil will look a little different this year, but one tradition will remain the same: the presentation of the Annual Advocacy in Action Award.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan has been selected as the recipient of this award, which is MAAV’s 10th Annual. DA Ryan has been in office since 2014 and is a career prosecutor and a talented appellate attorney. She has been a leader in domestic violence prevention and prosecution throughout her career and has conducted trainings across the county for prosecutors, law enforcement officers and service providers on recognizing the signs of domestic violence.

“Congratulations to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan for receiving MAAV’s Advocacy in Action Award. I can’t think of a more deserving person for this award. I’ve known DA Ryan for many years, and she has always been a champion for victim rights, not just in the courtroom, but wherever she traveled throughout Middlesex County,” says Melrose Police Chief Mike Lyle.

DA Ryan will be presented with the award as part of MAAV’s Candlelight Vigil, which is held to honor the victims of domestic violence homicide in our state over the past year. This year’s Vigil will be held remotely and will debut on MMTV, MAAV’s YouTube channel and MAAV’s Facebook page on Sunday, October 18 at 4pm.

“As the nation struggles with an unprecedented public health crisis, it is essential that we continue to do all we can to protect victims and vulnerable populations. Although this year’s Vigil will be virtual, it serves the valuable purpose of ensuring that the issues of domestic and teen dating violence remain at the forefront of our work,” says Ryan. “I am deeply honored to receive this award that represents teamwork between advocates, community members, leaders, and agencies that have created a network of resources and services. I look forward to continuing to partner with MAAV to empower victims and promote healthy relationships.”

MAAV’s 25th Annual Walk will be held during the weekend of October 24 – 25. This year’s walk theme is: “Lighting the Way Together,” a message that reflects MAAV’s 25 years in the community and one that resonates even more as the community comes together to deal with the pandemic.

The community is invited to walk individually, with their families, friends or teams at any point during that weekend. MAAV is asking participants to register for this year’s Walk. Everyone who registers for the event will receive a map of the Walk route, with details on 25 special items that have been placed along the route. More information about the Walk and how to register is available at www.maav.org.

The event serves as MAAV’s largest annual fundraiser, with last year’s Walk raising almost $50,000. Donations are used to fund prevention and intervention initiatives throughout the community and schools. MAAV’s programs seek to curb bullying, teen dating abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.

If you wish to participate in the Walk, please contact MAAV at 781-662-2010. To learn more about MAAV, please visit HYPERLINK “http://www.maav.org/” www.maav.org.