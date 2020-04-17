Mildred D. Harkins, 97

Apr 17, 2020

Published in the April 17, 2020 edition.

MELROSE — Mildred D. “Millie” (Frechette) Harkins, 97, of Melrose formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Stoneham.

Beloved wife of 54 years to the late John P. Harkins. Loving mother of Patricia E. O’Leary and her husband Tim of Wakefield, John P. Harkins and his wife Mandy of Walpole, and Robert M. Harkins and the late Lorraine Goldberg Harkins of Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Michael P. O’Leary and his wife Patricia of Lynnfield, Kerry O’Leary Crisley and her husband John of Wakefield, John P. Harkins, III of Lynn, Scott Harkins and his wife Joanne of Methuen and Susan Harkins Dainis and her husband Michael of North Attleboro. Proud great-grandmother of Maddison and Daniel O’Leary of Lynnfield, Ben and Erin Crisley of Wakefield, Emily and Natalie Harkins of Methuen and Brandon and Benjamin Dainis of North Attleboro.

Millie was born in New Bedford and graduated from New Bedford High School, where she excelled in tennis and academics. Shortly after high school she was hired, as part of the war effort, to work as a Clerk-Stenographer at The War College, Naval Intelligence in Newport, R.I. It was there she met the love of her life, John Harkins, who was then assigned to Naval Intelligence.

Millie worked at the Hilltop Steak House in Saugus, where she held court in Sioux City for almost 30 years. After her husband’s passing in 1997, Millie took on the role of principal caregiver to her parents, Alfred and Jesse Frechette, both of whom lived to be over 100.

Among her many interests, Millie was a passionate Democrat, bowler, Bingo participant, and card player with a particular passion late in life for Texas Hold ‘em poker. Scratch tickets on her birthday or at Christmas were always welcomed gifts. She loved cats, the radio, late afternoons at the beach, travelling to Hawaii, camping in Vermont, vacations at Lake Sebago, The Sunday Globe, fried claims, drive-in theaters. She was an active member of The Catholic Daughters at St. Joseph’s Church in Malden for decades. Millie was an avid reader, with an eclectic library of books on religion, politics, biographies and murder mysteries.

But most of all, she loved her family members and friends and cherished her time with them. Many of her friendships extended over 50 years. Her quick smile, lively blue eyes and personal warmth encouraged others to spend time with her. As a mother, then grandmother and finally great-grandmother (GG) her arms were always available for a hug and her lap for a young child to sit. She was a great listener and dispensed the wisdom of her age and experience only when asked, and only with affection, never judgment. Her love and support were always freely and quickly given without conditions or any reservations.

Millie, GG, and Mom’s youthful, modern, progressive spirit, sharp mind, enthusiasm, sense of fun, and her incomparable warmth and laughter will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Millie’s final request to her family and friends was that upon news of her death, there be no tears only cheers.

Respecting current restrictions the burial will be private.

Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association and all the current health concerns a memorial Mass, burial and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of online condolence by visiting www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.