Mildred Saccardo, 94

Nov 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mildred Saccardo, 94, of Wakefield died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

She was born and raised in Texas, where she studied dancing from a young age and worked as a telephone operator. She met her husband, Ernest Saccardo, during WWII and moved to Massachusetts after they were married in 1945.

She lived in Medford before moving to Wakefield and retired from the N.E. Telephone and Telegraph Co. Mildred taught ballroom dancing and was a member of the Dance Teachers Club of Boston. She was also a teacher at Somerville Conservatory of Music and Dancing and taught at Arthur Murray’s School of Dance.

Mildred’s two loves were dancing and her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Saccardo and loving mother of four sons and is survived by William of Wakefield, Robert and his wife Judy of Rockport, Daniel and Lisa of Chester N.H., and John and his wife Lisa of North Reading.

A piece of her heart has always been in Texas, where she is remembered lovingly by her nieces, nephews and extended family in the South. Mildred was predeceased by her only sister, Lucille Hill of Texas.

Mildred was “Grammie” to eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was known by many names, Mil, Millie, Mildred, Mom, Aunt Millie, Grammie, but to all who knew her, she will always be remembered for her sweetness as well as her kind and loving personality.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services are private. Arrangements are being handled by McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent in memory of Mildred Saccardo to Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester 01890.