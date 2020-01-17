Milly Arbaje-Thomas keynote speaker at King celebration

Jan 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Human Rights Commission is excited to announce that Milagros “Milly” Arbaje-Thomas, CEO of METCO, Inc. will be the keynote speaker of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King, Jr. celebration. This year marks 50 years of partnership between Wakefield and the METCO program.

When asked about his thoughts, Superintendent Doug Lyons said, “Milly Arbaje-Thomas took the lead at METCO in January 2018 and has been a force for positive change since stepping into the role. She has collaborated with partner school districts and community leaders to create a new vision for METCO. A vision rooted in addressing equity, diversity and inclusion for all students. She has forged relationships at the State and District levels to support students and families securing funding increases across the board. Most importantly, she has revitalized the conversation about race and diversity, and the mutual benefits of the METCO Program.”

The celebration will be held Monday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at the Galvin Middle School. This year we are following Dr. King’s message of “Anybody can Serve.” The celebration will also recognize Elizabeth Freeman, Jasmine Vogtli and Wakefield Food Pantry for their community service.

As a service project, a collection of Cold Weather Care Packages is being organized for our neighbors. Backpacks, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and lip balm are items most in need.

WHRC looks forward to honoring Dr. and Mrs. King with you at this event.