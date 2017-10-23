Richard R. “Dick” Miranda

Oct 23, 2017

Published in the October 23, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Richard R. “Dick” Miranda, a longtime resident of Wakefield, died peacefully at The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading on Thursday, October 19, 2017 surrounded by family, friends and love.

Dick was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Janet (Casey) Miranda with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

Dick was the son of the late Michelina (Corleto) and Anthony Miranda. He was raised on Centre Street in Roslindale and was a 1949 graduate of English High School. He later earned a degree in economics from Northeastern University. Dick also earned his MBA from Suffolk University.

During his extensive career in purchasing and materials management, Dick worked for Raytheon Corporation, AVCO, State Street Bank, MultiBank Financial Corporation and retired from the Bank of Boston as Director of Purchasing. He also was an instructor of Materials Management at Northeastern University for many years.

Dick was active in many professional organizations. He was most proud of his tenure as President of the Purchasing Managers Association of Boston.

He had a strong sense of civic responsibility and served the community of Wakefield in many capacities. He was very involved in the St. Joseph parish. He was active in the Holy Name Society, CYO and helped organize and establish the Senoritas Drill Team and served as its first manager. He was an officer of Wakefield Little League, Cubmaster of the local Cub Scouts, member of the Jaycees and Knights of Columbus. Dick proudly served many years on the Town of Wakefield Finance Committee and was an active participant in Wakefield Town Meetings. He was a founding member of the Greenwood Civic Association and served on the Wakefield Town Arts Lottery Commission.

As a young man Dick was a volunteer “Big Brother.” He believed in always giving back to others and helping people who through no fault of their own are in need. Dick touched many and was loved by all that met him.

After retirement, Dick started his second career as a dedicated 15-year SHINE Project Coordinator and Counselor for the Department of Elder Affairs. When he officially retired from his second career, Dick continued as a counselor by volunteering at the Wakefield Council on Aging taking the time to help his clients with their many medicare questions. He also volunteered at the COA assisting many with their yearly tax preparation.

Dick was selflessly dedicated to Janet and his family. He was a generous and loving man, who always thought of others before himself. He cherished his time with his family and especially his 10 grandchildren that will miss Grampy greatly. Dick was an avid walker and enjoyed exploring, gardening, good conversation, politics, news, history, music, reading and Janet’s wonderful cooking. His trips to Tuscany and the Almafi Coast were highlights of his retirement.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his children, Diane and her husband Brendan McCarthy of Winthrop, Susan and her husband Walter Byrnes of Wakefield, Rick and his wife Denise Miranda of Canton, David and his wife Shannon Miranda of Lexington, and Gayle and her husband David Buonopane of Melrose. He was a loving and nurturing grandfather to his 10 grandchildren Patrick McCarthy, Miranda Byrnes, Richard, Michael, Kate and Laura Miranda, John Miranda and Nicole, Kristina and Andrew Buonopane.

He is also survived and will be missed by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Rhomilda, Eddie and Ronnie Miranda, Evelyn Brissette and Lorraine LeBlanc.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relative and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.