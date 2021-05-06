MMTV airs new BIPOC series ‘Shades of View’

MELROSE — Cultural differences and perspectives are shared in four new programs produced by local residents and organizations highlighting diversity equity and inclusion. All programs are available on demand on MMTV’s YouTube channel & cable TV channels Verizon 38, Comcast 3 Please check the schedule on www.MMTV3.org for TV viewing times.

The Philosopher & The Professor – “African Ascent”

MMTV has proudly offered a production home for many years to the continuing series “African Ascent” produced by Melrose resident and Berklee College professor Dr. Teodros Kiros Dr Kiros is considered an authority on moral philosophy and a leading voice in African philosophy. He has been a W. E. B. Du Bois Fellow at Harvard University for the past 20 years and has been nominated three times for Berklee’s Distinguished Faculty Award. In this month’s episode he hosts recently retired Berklee faculty member Dr.Bill Banfield who has served as Professor of Africana Studies/ Music and Society, founding director of the Center for Africana Studies/ Liberal Arts and teaching in the dept. of composition and the graduate program Berklee College of Music. Dr Banfield enlightens viewers on the fusion of black music from how we think of it to what it has been and become today Dr Kiros describes his program as follows:

“African Ascent is an international television program which critically examines the role of race, gender, and class in our lives, as we try to make sense of the meaning of what it means to be human. The guests of the program are invited to examine the various facets of the human condition through a human gaze, compassionately and intelligently. Although the name is African the vision is global, as are the guests who the program features. Writers, musicians, professors, activists, and others are encouraged and invited to think, argue, and dream. Individuals from all walks of life offer their views at our sparkling studio in the beautiful city of Melrose with brilliant staff.”

The Artists – “The Artist as Witness”

Join Kris Rodolico from Follow Your Art Community Studio as she introduces “The Artist as Witness” and moderators Jennifer Mancuso, author and Lori Pedrick art director NE Art Magazine who interview five New England artists discussing redefining representation as artists of color. Ashley Page, Jessica Brown, Shariff Muhammad, Will Kasso Condry & Jennifer Herrera Condry of Juniper Creative Arts each display their work and discuss what inspired them to create, re-create and represent as artists of color.

The Educators – “Segregation and Suburban Schools”

Melrose School Department has been a METCO community for almost 50 years, but schools in the Boston area are as segregated as they were decades ago. Why does racial segregation persist? How is it harming our children, of all backgrounds? What solutions from other regions can we learn from? METCO, Inc. and Families Organizing for Racial Justice invite you to a discussion of racism, education, and activism. The first in METCO’s solution series “Segregation and Suburban Schools” METCO President and CEO, Milly Arbaje-Thomas introduces this panel with moderator Charlene Beh, Teacher, Newton Public Schools Panelists: Gretchen Cook-Anderson, Board member, Needham Diversity Initiative Dania Myers, Wellesley High School junior; METCO student David Scharfenberg, Boston Globe to discuss and share ideas.

Musical Allies – “Opening Doors: Race, Conversation, and Song”

A new music and interview series hosted by Alastair Moock “Opening Doors: Race, Conversation, and Song” is presented in collaboration with the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church Anti-Racism Team. Alastair Moock is a Boston Music Awards-nominated singer-songwriter, a 2013 Grammy nominee for children’s music, and a well-travelled performer, speaker, and educator for all ages. Moock also a frequent contributor to NPR’s Cognoscenti blog, where his most recent piece speaks to a year of re-examination around allyship, advocacy, and his decision to decline a second Grammy nomination.

The series features top national and largely BIPOC talent playing music and discussing issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion –– within the music industry and beyond. Guest musicians will be paid by the church and, additionally, will split online donations with an advocacy organization of their choice.

The series kicks off with Boston luminary and national folk music legend, Vance Gilbert. Vance, who has travelled the world and shared stages with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Shawn Colvin, Arlo Guthrie, and George Carlin, is a performer who defies stereotype: “I’m Black, I sing, I play an acoustic guitar, and I don’t play the blues,” he says. Vance will donate half of the online proceeds of his show to Food Link, a food security organization on Boston’s North Shore.

In the series’ second show, host Alastair Moock welcomes the great Dan Zanes and Claudia Zanes. Donations help support the @Black Church Food Security Network. Watch

MMTV extends its appreciation to all the participants for allowing us to share these programs on our platforms and hopes they will provide our viewers with an expanded point of view regarding people of color, their contributions, and challenges in today’s environment.

MMTV is a 501c3 non-profit offering membership to Melrose residents & organizations. We offer non-discriminatory access to equipment and distribution systems of television and related technologies; We educate and encourage members to use those technologies to create quality programming and deliver it to viewers in Melrose and around the world.