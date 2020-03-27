More budgets approved

Mar 27, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 27, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The business of the town must go on, even in the era of coronavirus, and to that end the Town Council approved several more budgets at this week’s meeting.

Under mandated social distancing rules, the meeting was conducted with just Chairman Edward Dombroski and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio in the WCAT studio, with other town councilors participating via telephone conference call. The public was not permitted to attend but could watch on live cable TV or online.

Dialing into the meeting, Town Accountant Kevin Gill presented the numbers for the town’s FY 2021 Group Insurance budget. He said that the total $13,745,967 Group insurance budget included an increase of $374,034. Of that amount $5,726 was in the Personal Services line item for negotiated salary increases.

Daniel Sherman, who chairs the Finance Committee’s subcommittee on on Group Insurance, said that some of the health insurance plans offered by the town through the GIC were up 3 percent while others were up about 7 percent. He said that that could lead to some employees switching during the open enrollment period. Overall, Sherman said he expected about a 4.75 percent increase in plan costs.

Sherman said that he was comfortable with the requested Group Insurance budget.

————

A new budget this year was the Cable TV Public Access Enterprise budget. Gill explained that this came about because the state wanted all communities to handle public access TV funds in the same way. The budget is funded by the town’s cable providers, Comcast, Verizon and RCN, through franchise fees in accordance with their contracts with the town. The budget funds the operations of WCAT and the educational access TV production program at the high school.

The total amount for this budget was $577,120, Gill said. Included was $25,000 for capital expenditures to be allotted between WCAT and the high school.

The Town Council approved the Cable TV Public Access Enterprise Budget by a vote of 4-0, with Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin recusing herself as she sits on the WCAT board.

————

Gill presented the $1,574,273 FY 2021 vocational school budget. The increase of $132,538 in this budget was due to seven additional students from Wakefield expected next year at Northeast Metro Tech. Two fewer Wakefield students are expected to attend Minuteman Career and Technical High School, Gill said, while the number of Wakefield students at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School remains steady at six.

Maio said that the vocational school budget reflects the minimum required contribution from the town, plus the cost of the seven additional students at Northeast Metro Tech.

Maio also noted that he serves on the building committee for the new Northeast Metro Tech, which was recently approved for funding by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Maio said that he is hopeful that a hockey rink and a swimming pool can be incorporated into the school building project.

He also noted that with no classes going on currently, Northeast Metro Tech has donated face masks, cleaning supplies and wipes to area hospitals.

“This is a budget that makes sense to me,” Maio said.

The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the vocational school budget.

—————

On Monday night, the Town Council also heard a presentation from Wakefield School Superintendent Douglas Lyons on the School Department’s $43,976,659 FY 2021 budget, which includes an increase of $2,045,611.

Lyons broke down the budget in terms of personnel, operating costs and special education. He explained the need for added positions at the elementary and middle school levels.

Councilor Jonathan Chines called the School Department budget “balanced and fair.”

In response to a question from Town Council Chairman Dombroski, Lyons said that the School Department sought to grow the personnel budget within the growth of the town.

The Town Council does not vote on the School Department budget, which was covered in detail in the Daily Item’s March 12 edition.