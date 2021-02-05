Much interest in PSB construction manager job

Feb 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 5, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — At least 17 firms have picked up “Request for Qualifications” forms for the position of Construction Manager for the $9.6 million Public Safety Building expansion and renovation.

Shane Nolan of Owner’s Project Manager LeftField told the Permanent Building Committee (PBC) last night that he will compile the responses (Statements of Qualifications) that are submitted and make them available for PBC members to pick up at the Public Safety Building on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Committee members will individually review and score each Statement of Qualifications and return them to Nolan by Feb. 17. The PBC will meet on Feb. 18 to decide which of the firms they want to prequalify. At least three firms must be prequalified.

Nolan also reviewed for the board the kinds of things that the applicants are expected to provide in their Statements of Qualifications as well as the evaluation criteria that the committee is supposed to use.

Once the PBC has prequalified a list of finalists for Construction Manager, each prequalified firm will have until March 17 to return a more detailed “Request for Proposal.”

The PBC will then schedule interviews with prospective firms.

Nolan also reviewed with the PBC a preliminary phasing and logistics plan for the Public Safety Building project. He said that because the plan calls for police to remain in the building during construction, the work will be done in phases with department members temporarily moved around in various spaces within the building as each phase of work is completed.

Nolan described the phasing plan as “complicated” and acknowledged that it may change once a construction manager is hired and brought into the process.

Janet Slemenda of architectural firm HKT briefly reviewed the limits of work and scope of the project. HKT is currently preparing a schematic design and models for the project based on a recent laser scan survey of the Public Safety Building.

The PBC approved payment of three invoices at last night’s meeting.

A sum of $5,000 wad approved for LeftField for Owner’s Project Manager services.

The PBC also approved payment of two invoices to HKT for design services: one for $3,000 and one for $1,050.

—

The PBC also discussed the status of the high school with respect to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) process for obtaining financial assistance for potential new construction or renovation.

PBC Chairman Joseph Bertrand said that he as been working with town and school officials regarding documents that need to be completed and sent to the MSBA. He discussed the timeline that must be met under MSBA guidelines for selection of an Owner’s Project Manager (OPM) for the high school project. The goal is to have an OPM selected in time for a May meeting with the MSBA.

The PBC also voted to allow Bertrand to sign an agreement related to a feasibility study for the high school.

—

Bertrand also discussed with PBC members a contract with engineering firm Weston & Sampson for a feasibility study of the Public Works Facility on North Avenue. Bertrand said that he had sent the agreement to Town Counsel Thomas Mullen for his review.

PBC member Chip Tarbell observed that the agreement appeared to be fairly standard. DPW Director Joseph Conway agreed.

The PBC voted to authorize Bertrand to sign the agreement with Weston & Sampson, subject to Mullen’s review.